Air Malta collaborating with government to organise repatriation flights for Maltese abroad

Air Malta is assisting the Maltese government to organise repatriation flights to bring home Maltese nationals and residents following the ban on travel between Malta, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France and Spain.

In a statement on Thursday, the airline said this measure was taken to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. It said the flights from these countries have been suspended until further notice.

"I thank all of Air Malta’s staff dedication and commitment at such delicate times. It is at times like these when one sees the importance of having a national airline," Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said.

Schembri thanked Air Malta for its collaborations in working with the ministry to operate chartered flights to the mentioned destinations to bring back home stranded Maltese citizens.

Maltese Nationals and residents abroad affected by this travel ban and who are currently outside Malta need to contact: +356 22042200 or by email on [email protected].

Other customers can call Air Malta on +356 21691909 to confirm their travel arrangements.

Air Malta said it would keep its customers up to date and urged people to use its website www.airmalta.com and social media channels including www.facebook.com/AirMalta/ for more information.

READ MORE: