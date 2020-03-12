Coronavirus: Elderly enrolled within the POYC scheme to receive two-month medicine stock

The government has announced that 140,000 elderly persons enrolled within the Pharmacy Of Your Choice scheme will be receiving a two-month stock of medicine.

The measure is being implemented in an effort by the government to limit the visits by the elderly at pharmacies and health centres.

The medicine can be either delivered to their home or picked up by a relative.

The deputy prime minister also announced that day centres for the elderly will also be closed down.

Chris Fearne also urged children and relatives of the elderly to avoid visits, due to the increased risk the Covid-19 virus has on older aged people.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia agreed with the measure adopted by government, and went on to say that the service should be extended to all elderly people, not just those enrolled with the POYC.

“The government should therefore set up a service, even if need be involving the army, to deliver food and medicines to all elderly people, not only those included in the POYC scheme,” Delia said.

Organisations such as Meals on Wheels could be used to help provide such a service, he said.

