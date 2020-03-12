menu

Coronavirus: No visitors in prison and detention centres for next seven days

Inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facility and at detention centres will not be able to receive visitors for the next seven days to avoid the coronavirus spreading to these closed facilities

kurt_sansone
12 March 2020, 9:38pm
by Kurt Sansone
No people will be allowed to visit the prison for the next seven days
No visitors will be allowed to enter the Corradino Correctional Facility and migrant detention centres for the next seven days to prevent Covid-19 spreading to these facilities.

The decision was communicated on Thursday evening by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

The facilities, which house hundreds of people in a confined space, could become a hotbed of infections if the coronavirus is contracted by an inmate or member of staff.

“This step is being taken in the best interest of prisoners and people who work at the CCF,” Camilleri said.

The restrictive measure will apply for seven days and will be re-visited next week.

The CCF will also limit unnecessary movements of inmates from and to prison.

Camilleri said the same measures will apply to migrant detention centres.

Kurt Sansone
