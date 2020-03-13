Coronavirus: Air Malta limits its onboard inflight service

Air Malta will be limiting its onboard inflight service as of Friday.

In a statement, the airline said this measure was being taken to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Business Class passengers will be served in a one tray service in disposable items together with a complimentary water bottle. The Economy Class’ Buy-On- Board service will not be available,” Air Malta said.

The airline said this reduced inflight service will be offered until further notice.

“The Airline is constantly in touch with various Authorities and is closely monitoring the evolving situation. It will announce further changes as the need arises.”

Customers can keep update with Air Malta through its website www.airmalta.com, as well as through its social media channels including www.facebook.com/AirMalta/.

On Thursday, the airline announced it was assisting the Maltese government to organise repatriation flights to bring home Maltese nationals and residents following the ban on travel between Malta, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France and Spain.

Other companies such as Public Transport Malta have introduced measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus which included asking customers to provide the exact change when purchasing a cash ticket on the bus.