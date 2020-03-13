Gozo workers demand safeguards as coronavirus makes commute difficult

Gozitan workers who regularly used the channel ferry crossing to work in Malta have been deeply affected by the quarantine measures undertaken in the wake of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

A request from the Association of Gozitan Employees in Malta (AGEM) to meet Gozo minister Clint Camilleri was turned down, with AGEM complaining that workers needed urgent action with respect to their commute.

AGEM says it wants workers who can undertake telework from home to be allowed not to report for work, across both public and private sectors.

“On the ferry there is a considerable number of people contained in a single area in close proximity to each other. We are requesting that if such situation persists a limitation in travelling between the two islands would be necessary to prevent as much as possible the chance of transmission of the virus. If need be, in order to reduce the number of people from each trip and ensure the required social-distance we also recommend the possibility of operating two ferries simultaneously and alter the schedule to adopt a special shuttle service for as long as Covid-19 persists in the country,” AGEM said,

AGEM also called for each trip to be sanitized and disinfected to reduce as much as possible the risk of transmission of the virus to other passengers who embark afterwards.

“It is understandable that those Gozitans who form part of the security forces and those who work in the medical field including doctors and nurses will need to commute due to the country’s exigencies in such times. Due to the nature of their position and in order to remain in a good state of health it is critical to ensure they are not exposed, or they themselves expose other commuters to extra risks of getting the virus. Hence, AGEM requests the provision of special transport for all these professionals. This course of action would also ensure that they remain available to give their services for as long as Covid-19 persists.”

AGEm said there might be cases where Gozitan workers might be forced to stay isolated at home without working or to take care of their children. They called for the necessary financial support for these persons without having to avail of their personal vacation or sick leave.

“Most of the daily Gozitan commuters travel from the ferry to their workplaces and vice-versa by pooling in minivans or other vehicles. This means of travelling also puts its users to an added risk of exposure to the virus which further justifies our argument for teleworking and other similar measures. The priority for any measure requested above should be given to vulnerable persons, persons with a certain condition or with a disability and pregnant women.”