Coronavirus: Transport Malta postpones all driving tests, buses running without ACs

Transport Malta has postponed all driving tests, as a measure to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

In a statement, Transport Malta said it was postponing driving tests from Friday, for a week. The centre that runs the theory tests is also closing its doors, thus it will not be possible for students to sit for their theory tests during this period.

Transport Malta said it was informing all motoring schools too. The authority will schedule a new date for the missed tests once the situation stabilises.

“Transport Malta and various transport operators have already taken a number of measures to try and minimise the risk of the virus spreading. Among others, all operators have increased the frequency of their vehicle-cleansing regime, buses are running with open windows and switched off air conditioners,” the authority said.

Transport Malta said members of the public who are visiting its head office in Paola or Lija are not waiting in the halls. They are entering the building one person at a time to minimise the risk of contagion.

The authority said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and communication with various transport operators and the health authorities to develop a contingency plan.