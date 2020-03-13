Coronavirus: St Paul's Bay council mulling service to help elderly with shopping

The St Paul's Bay local council will meet on Monday evening to discuss proposals to help the elderly in the community.

One such measure to be discussed is the offering of a transport service, which would bring shopping, and other necessities to elderly individuals. Allowing vulnerable individuals not to leave their houses.

"In our locality, a lot of elderly individuals live by themselves. We propose to offer a service to transport shopping and medicines as well as other necessities to elderly individuals doors," mayor Alfred Grima told MaltaToday.

The council will meet at 6pm on Monday where other Covid-19 measures will be discussed.

Grima said that the point of the meeting is to instill a stronger sense of community.

"We plan to give the transport service as a social obligation. We will also issue a call for volunteers to help out in any way they can during this time," Grima said, adding that he hoped that such measures would be approved in Monday's meeting.

He said that he has no doubt that this would be endorsed by all councilors.