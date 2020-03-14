[LIVE] Abela announces postponement on VAT and national insurance for businesses

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced a package of economic measure for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 to assist employers and the self-employed with cash flow problems.

They include postponement of provisional tax, VAT, social security contributions (national insurance) for both self-employed and employers, for March and April. Companies who invested in teleworking schemes will also be granted refunds on their investments.

Government will also accelerate VAT refund payments to businesses.

“These are strong measures that will have a positive impact on businesses to safeguard jobs. They’re not easy measures, but our economy is resilient, and our finances are stable. This government has always been prepared for this rainy day. It is indeed with us,” Abela said.

Abela said the government had spoken to stakeholders, the Chamber of Commerce, SMEs, Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association and other associations. The economic package is mainly geared to businesses in tourism and hospitality, recreational services, transparent, and some industries in manufacturing.

Abela once again appealed for calm. “The situation is under control. I appeal for calm, and courage from our businesses. We have health authorities who know what they are doing. They make this country proud with their preparedness.”

Finance minister Edward Scicluna said Malta’s economic growth will be impacted upon by the coronavirus shock. He said it was still too early to say whether this could lead to a recession. “Malta starts from such strong growth, with its surplus, that any impact from coronavirus is buttressed by this cushion.”

He said Malta will be introducing a mini-budget to take stock of the coronavirus impact.

Scicluna said he met the Malta Bankers Association, who said they had “promised” to do everything they can to assist businesses on cash-flow problems for the next months.

Scicluna said he will keep monitoring the situation, to see whether another package of measures will be required.