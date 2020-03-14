Coronavirus: Tourism Authority launches new helpline for tourists

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has launched a new Covid-19 helpline specifically for tourists in collaboration with the Tourism Ministry.

The aim, the ministry said in a statement, is to assist tourists, hoteliers and people working in the hospitality industry with questions on the coronavirus epidemic.

The ministry said that the MTA sent new guidelines to all licensed hotels on the island to provide information on the subject.

“With the aim of helping tourists on this issue and speedily providing answers to queries, a new helpline 21692447 was launched as well as an email address [email protected],” the ministry statement said on Saturday.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli visited a number of hotels in Malta on Saturday and said it was for the benefit of tourists and to limit abuse.

Together with the Executive Head of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, Andrew Agius Muscat, Farrugia Portelli explained to hotels visited that a mandatory quarantine was in force.

Anyone coming to Malta from any country is subjected to a 14-day mandatory quarantine. People ignoring the quarantine is subject to a €1,000 fine per day in breach.

“Hoteliers and management were advised to keep an eye on new guests and to make sure that they do not leave their rooms under any circumstances,” the ministry said, adding that if the date of designated return to the home country is within the quarantine period, these people should be allowed to fly back home if they are not exhibiting any symptoms.