[WATCH] Coronavirus: 680 new beds inside and outside hospital to cater for Covid-19 patients

The health authorities have increased the number of beds at Mater Dei Hospital and in other facilities to be able to treat coronavirus patients, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Sunday.

The country will have up to 680 new beds, including 80 in Gozo, to treat Covid-19 patients over the coming weeks as the health authorities scale up their preparedeness for an expected outbreak in local transmissions.

The number of beds in the Intensive Therapy Unit will increase to 49 beds with immediate effect and could increase to 100 if and when necessary. The government is expecting a number of new ventilators.

Fearne said that starting from Monday, certain hospital appointments and non-essential operations will be postponed to reduce the number of people in hospital, liberate space for emergency situations and free up human resources.

Fearne said the hospital and its staff was prepared for an eventual outbreak of local cases.

He also urged people to avoid congregating in bars and night clubs.

Fearne said any decision on a lock down will be taken at the appropriate time based on scientific evidence. "Taking decisions too late, or too early can be problematic so we are assessing the situation by the hour... our philosophy is to drag out the spread over a period of time to ensure that the health system is not overwhelmed," Fearne said.

