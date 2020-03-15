Coronavirus: Chamber of Commerce calls on employers to abide by health authorities’ guidelines

The Malta Chamber of Commerce has called on employers to obey health and procedural guidelines issued by health authorities surrounding Covid-19.

“At a time of national pressure on all aspects of life, employers must recognise their central role in protecting the health and welfare of our people,” the chamber said.

In a statement on Sunday, the chamber said that it is maintaining regular contact with Health Authorities, in an effort to coordinate and assist employers in the wake of the ongoing situation.

“While safeguarding our operations, we must also act responsibly towards our employees and exercise the maximum responsibility” said Chamber President, David Xuereb.

The chamber also called on employers to ensure that any members of their staff that should be in quarantine are abiding by regulations.

“The Chamber is strongly insisting with Government that quarantine leave is to be paid from public funds,” the statement read.

It also said that an agreement has been struck with Malta Enterprise for the urgent opening of a call centre intended to provide financial assistance to companies which have invested in new teleworking arrangements.