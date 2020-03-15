Coronavirus: Government measures will have no impact on businesses, SME chamber says

The Malta Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises has hit out at the government’s support measures in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The SME chamber said that following the announcement made by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Saturday, a study conducted revealed that the measures “will have no real impact on businesses”.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a package of economic measure for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 to assist employers and the self-employed with cash flow problems.

They include postponement of provisional tax, VAT, social security contributions (national insurance) for both self-employed and employers, for March and April. Companies who invested in teleworking schemes will also be granted refunds on their investments.

Government will also accelerate VAT refund payments to businesses.

The SME chamber said that members were “appalled” when they heard the announcement.

The chamber also said that the burden of quarantine leave has been “secretly placed” on businesses.

“The Chamber of SMEs pertinently points out that this means that government wants employers to bear the cost entirely and for the days to be added over and above the current employee leave entitlement,” a statement read.

Business will also collapse if no assistance is given and more burdens are placed on them, the chamber insisted.

“We are only just in the first real week of impact and 5% of respondents have started redundancies and another 5% have released people on unpaid leave. 20% are experiencing problems in paying their wages. Collectively 35% of respondents will not be able to sustain their employment levels past a couple of weeks and decisions are being taken now. For the rest it will be a matter of a couple of months,” the chamber said.

The chamber also insisted that work remotely does not suit everyone, “and in all cases this will only take them so far.”

The study also found out that businesses are calling for the eradication of the virus with the closure of all borders, and for these to be kept closed until deemed safe.

“The majority are also in favour of limiting business operations to only the most essential and for government to give clear messages that this is not a time for meet ups and group recreational activities. A collective effort is necessary for work against the spread of the virus and businesses are ready to do their part,” the chamber said.

90% of businesses are also worried regarding the future.

“Other countries have already come out with real and tangible rescue measures and the Maltese government cannot keep on dragging its feet. Sectors leaving us will not come back,” the statement read.

“There were times were bailouts for other sectors were necessary. Now businesses need bailouts.”

The chamber suggested a number of measures that if implemented by government, would help businesses to not suffer the full blow brought about by the pandemic.

The chamber called for government to cover two-thirds of businesses’’ wage bill, including for those self-employed.

A moratorium from banks for loan and overdraft payments, and a moratorium of fines and requirements of government entities were also suggested.

“Guarantees to people coming with good imports to Malta that they can come up to ports to unload and allowed to go back, as well as the use of the AirMalta fleet to transport cargo,” was suggested.

The chamber also called on insurance companies to pitch in beyond legal requirements.

“These are extraordinary times and everyone needs to carry part of the responsibility. These are measures that must be taken now rather than end up being forced by circumstances and face much damage,” the statement concluded.