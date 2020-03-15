Coronavirus: Leading entrepreneur calls on government to adopt ‘emergency social and solidarity pact’

Entrepreneur Alec Mizzi has called on government to adopt an emergency social and solidarity pact in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Taking to social media to express his views, Mizzi said that the announced measures of tax postponement, whilst helping businesses’ cash flow, have no impact on their profit and loss, and hence their survival.

“If a restaurant is paying its staff whilst shut, what help is it that it can postpone tax payments, especially if sales (and hence VAT and income tax) are nil anyway?” he said.

Mizzi said that while Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the economic burden will be shouldered by government, employers and employees, the measures proposed by government don’t fall in line with his statement.

“This isn’t a partisan issue, but a matter of SURVIVAL,” he said.

Mizzi suggested that all businesses be forced to shut down should continue paying their employees “say 75% of their salary”, with 50% being funded by the government, and 25% by the employer.

“In this way, employees will contribute by accepting a 25% lower salary. Of course, those able to work from home will do so, and if they do, the employer will also pay them the remaining 25%,” he said.

He also called for the government to half rents during this emergency period through legislation, so that both landlords and tenants share the burden.

“Yes, the country may need to dip into its reserves and suffer deficits once more, but this is a matter of SURVIVAL. Certainly, the EU will allow state aid, and all taxpayers will accept eventual new taxes to help us get out of this nightmare with as little social and financial fallout as possible. This is social solidarity in practice,” he concluded.

Alec Mizzi is managing director of Alf Mizzi and Sons, as well as director of a number of subsidiaries including Intercomp Ltd., Consolidated Biscuit Co Ltd. and Macpherson Mediterranean Ltd. among others.

Retailers call on government to adopt effective measures

In a letter to the Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister for the Economy and Small Businesses, retailers called on government to alleviate “the desperate situation the industry is facing in view of the present circumstances”.

“In the absence of effective measures adopted by the Government intended to alleviate our serious predicament, we have already been compelled to take initial actions including the reduction of trading hours and days,” the letter read.

Retailers said that measures adopted by the government will only serve as a “temporary lifeline”, due to the lack of cash flowing in from turnover.

They also said that a rapid decline in footfall at their stores is already being experienced, as the general public is holding back from social contact and therefore shopping, despite the absence of a national lockdown.

“Furthermore, our sector also has a significant reliance on the tourism industry, which, at this stage is practically non-existent. As of yesterday, most of our stores were at best trading at just 15% of what we used to trade last year,” the letter read.

Retailers called for the deferral of fiscal payments, as well as the insurance that such a deferral would not incur any interest or penalties.

A temporary six-month break altogether or a downward revision of the VAT rate was also suggested, with retailers calling on a temporary adjustment to employees’ tax rates.

Amendments within employment legislation so as to allow flexibility for employers to reduce the number of hours over the next upcoming months was also advised.

Banking of hours like that of the hospitality industry was suggested, with them calling for direct assistance in payment of payrolls. Quarantine leave should also be burdened by the government.

An intervention with local banks which would cap interest rates at 1% on credit support resulting from Covid-19, as well as a direct cash subsidy in the payment of rent for landlords who agree to waive rent during this period was also suggested by retailers.

“Our intention as a market is to safeguard the industry, our employees and the long-term well-being of our society. However, it is only with the Government’s intervention and assistance that we may be successful in surmounting this very difficult obstacle,” the letter concluded.

Signatories for the letter include Kevin Grech (Hudson Holdings), Mario Camilleri (Big Bon Group), Simon Gatt Baldacchino (United Department Stores Ltd), Joseph Borg (Trilogy Ltd), Nicky Camilleri (Arkadia Marketing Ltd) and Peter Borg (Bortex Group) among others.

