Starve the cabin fever! Ground rules for the coronavirus quarantine

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, quarantine looks more like a reality for many people. Self-isolation is one of the key strategies in “flattening the curve” of infection rates. The 14-day isolation periods involve individuals or families staying within their homes, and not having physical contact with those outside. With educational institutions already shut down, and workplaces doing the same a possibility, many families will be facing the question of what to do to fill the long days.

As of 13 March, there have been 150,585 worldwide cases of the coronavirus, with 5,618 deaths and 73,731 people having recovered from the virus. In Malta, there have been 18 reported cases, with the latest being reported yesterday.

MaltaToday has complied a list of tips to help families prepare and survive the quarantine.

Begin on the same page

When facing quarantine its important for families to sit down and have a conversation of what that means and set up a list of guidelines for the whole family to follow. It’s important to discuss concerns and expectations when it comes to the quarantine, and about the role each person will play to improve the situation.

Be honest

When it comes to children, quarantine may be a confusing time. It’s important for parents to listen and empathise with their children, and speak truthfully about the situation in age-appropriate language. Parents may want to have conversations with their children telling them the facts and also discussing their feelings. Having these conversations will help elevate fears children might be having, as well as help them retain a sense of control, such as over their own personal hygiene.

For adults, it is also important to keep a sense of perspective and source information and advice from credible sources, to help keep anxiety at bay. It is also important for people to be open about what they are experiencing. Being open will help reduce the possible stigma or embarrassment attached to self-isolation.

Set up structure

Setting up a structure or some sort of routine and maintaining it will be important, but it need not be strict. Routines can be helpful for people to see an endpoint.

Get things done

Getting things done is a good way of feeling like one has accomplished things during an isolation period, it is important for both children and parents. This could include working from home, school assignments or setting sights on long-avoided chores, repairs or tasks. Its also encouraged to have kids keep a “corona journal” in which they can document their experience. Families should also consider things they can do together – like planning for a movie night, taking on a large project such as building something together or even rearranging the furniture.

Keep moving

It’s important to be physically active during quarantine, as it can help boost mood and also improve one’s mental health. Physical activity can also help with frustration and boredom when it comes to kids, who will no doubt become frustrated from being kept indoors for a prolonged period. Think of creative exercises, like setting up an obstacle course in the back-yard if there is one which could occupy both parents and kids time. If outdoor space is lacking, one can do micro-exercises, such as jumping jacks, running upstairs or playing basketball and football.

Give each other space

While doing activities together can help morale, it’s also important to find some time to one’s self. Try and think of things you can do by yourself such as reading or painting. Quarantine might be hard for people who are used to having a lot of alone time, so it’s important to be aware of other people’s limitations as well as one’s own. Don’t force family activities; rather leave them open as an option for people to join if they would like. Enclosed space, much like family holidays, can sometimes cause kids to squabble, so encourage kids to find their own space, where they can go to unwind. It’s recommended to set up different corners in one’s house or apartment such as the “game zone” and the “chill-out corner.”

At the same time, this period can also be a time for creating or reconnecting with family rituals. Which might be as simple as a proper sit-down family meal. Or maybe having kids help prepare food, to make them feel helpful.

Learning from the experience

Quarantine is a great time to reflect, and think about the experiences that one has gone through. One might find that kids enjoyed the routine and added activities and or family time and that might be something to think about implementing into everyday life going forward.