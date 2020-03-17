menu

Coronavirus: 115 spot checks conducted by police in the last 24 hours

The police have carried out 115 spot checks in the last 24 hours on people who have to observe mandatory quarantine due to the coronavirus

laura_calleja
17 March 2020, 7:52am
by Laura Calleja
Police have started carrying out mandatory quarantine spot checks
The police have carried out 115 spot checks in the last 24 hours on people who have to observe mandatory quarantine due to the coronavirus. 

In a statement, the OPM said that since the inspection began five persons have been caught breaching quarantine.

As of Monday, the fine for beaching mandatory quarantine has increased from €1,000 to €3,000 and will be imposed every time a person is caught breaching quarantine.

In total since the spot checks started on 13 March, 402 spot checks have taken place.

“No one should be egoistic towards one another in these circumstances. Everyone needs to be responsible and everyone needs to cooperate in all that is requested of them.”

As of 17 March, there have been worldwide 182,742 cases of the coronavirus, with 7,174 deaths and 79,883 people having recovered from the virus. In Malta, there have been 30 reported cases. 

A helpline exclusively for use by people in quarantine has been set up and can be reached on (+356) 21 411 411.

