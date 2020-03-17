Coronavirus: Tourism students continue their studies online despite ITS closure

Despite closing down its doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) students will be able to continue their studies online.

ITS has employed different modes of online teaching so students’ learning is not impacted.

ITS CEO, Pierre Fenech, said that thanks to the ITS' dedicated team of academics, the institute has been preparing and using online teaching for the past two years.

Online learning commenced on Monday, with Fenech stating that the first day ran “smoothly”, with positive feedback being received from both students and teachers.

Arrangements were also made by the institute to bring back degree students who were studying at the Paul Bocuse institute in France, as well as students at the Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences in Finland.

All students arrived safely, and will be able to continue their studies through a dedicated platform.

ITS had invested in online learning technology prior to current events, and so the transition was made easier.

“This technology was already in use prior to the current events and its use has now been extended to deliver online lectures offering minimal disruption to students’ learning,” a statement by the institute concluded.