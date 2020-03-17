Coronavirus: Scientists urge people to read information ‘grounded in science’

Scientists have appealed to people to get their information on the coronavirus from sources that are "grounded in science", urging them to be alert for fake or unverified information.

The appeal made by the Chamber of Scientists comes at a time when people hungry to know more about the Covid-19 pandemic are inundated with information that may have no scientific basis.

“Scientists and medical and healthcare professionals are the primary source of sound advice on dealing and managing the current situation,” the Chamber said.

It also urged people to abide by the guidelines issued by the health authorities.

“The main aim now is to decrease rapid infection through social isolation to reduce the likelihood of large numbers of severe cases requiring hospitalisation, hence ensuring everyone receives adequate care,” the Chamber said.

The Chamber also expressed solidarity with scientists and pathologists who are carrying out their duties in laboratories in Malta.

“Research is vital to prepare for such pandemics. Advances and investment in research, science and technology have brought about the quality of life and health care that we presently enjoy,” the statement read.

The chamber also concluded by calling for increased investment in the research sector.

“To ensure the continued prosperity of the Maltese population and economy, the Chamber wishes to likewise reiterate the need for continual and increased investment in science and R&D in Malta,” the statement read.