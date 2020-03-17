Coronavirus: Benna assures buyers it is meeting the extra demand for milk products

Dairy producer Benna has assured customers that despite disruptions caused by the emergence of the Covid-19 virus, the extra demand of for products is being met.

The company said products were running out fast due to the increased demand but it was working around the clock to ensure that the extra heightened demand will be met.

“We would like to reassure our valued customers that during these difficult times our dedicated employees are fully committed and working around the clock, to ensure the extra demand for supplies is being met,” the statement read.

The dairy producer said that over the years the company has faced many crisis situations, but despite the disruptions, it has continued to grow.

“We are well prepared to face these challenging times ahead and we are working hard to ensure a continuous supply of your favourite fresh Benna product and make sure it remains on your table daily,” the company said.

Benna also thanked its herdsman for the supply of milk, allowing the continued production of dairy products.

The company also said that during these troublesome times, the company is donating fresh produce to those dedicating their skills and services for the benefit of others, including the healthcare professionals at the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Directorate, the National Blood Transfusion Unit, and the Ministry for Health.

In the past days, supermarkets have seen a vast increase in business, with shoppers flocking to buy more products than usual as concerns about the coronavirus grow.

Queues formed at the entrances of many of Malta’s food stores, as consumers rushed to ensure they had good supplies of daily essentials.

After talks with the country's main importers and major supermarkets, the government has reassured people that food stocks are more than sufficient in light of the coronavirus situation.

