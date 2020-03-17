menu

Coronavirus: New bus schedules announced, additional trips in morning hours

Very early trips have been added to 16 different routes 

david_hudson
17 March 2020, 6:22pm
by David Hudson
Due to the change in the travel patterns of public transport users, Malta Public Transport implemented a new bus schedule
A new bus schedule has been announced by Malta Public Transport in light of the change in travel patterns due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Additional bus trips on 16 different routes were added during the morning peak hours. 

"Due to the change in the travel patterns of public transport users, Malta Public Transport is implementing a new bus schedule, following consultation and agreement with the authorities. These changes are being introduced to be able to cater to the passenger demand under the current circumstances in an efficient manner," Transport Malta said in a statement.

Additional morning trips
Transport Minister Ian Borg thanked the workers and bus drivers for their cooperation.

All routes will change, Transport Malta said, except for Route 90 due to its busy schedule.

Other routes, such as those of St Julian's, Naxxar, Zurrieq, Birgu, Pembroke, Sliema, and Bugibba had new trips added in the early morning, with the earliest trip scheduled at 4:54 am in Zejtun.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
