Foreigners laid off during Covid-19 crisis will be deported, minister says

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that if any foreigners lose their jobs during the Covid-19 epidemic crisis, they would have to return home immediately or risk deportation.

“Charity begins at home. Our main focus is Maltese workers. When foreign workers lose their jobs, they will have to go back to their country,” Schembri said in parliament on Tuesday.

Parliament discussed the coronavirus epidemic for the first time on Tuesday as Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and Schembri delivered speeches among others. Schembri warned that the economy would not be the same as previously after the crisis subsides.

“Nobody knows for sure for how long this situation will last but a small budget will be announced by the end of this week to safeguard jobs,” he said.

Opposition MP Beppe Fenech Adami warned that there might be social unrest as a result of foreigners losing their jobs, with Malta possibly experiencing a spike in criminality.

Referring to third-country nationals who required a work permit to work in Malta, Schembri said that his ministry was liaising with the Home Affairs Ministry to make sure that they leave the country once they lose their jobs.

“Talks are already underway with Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri so that foreigners in Malta without a work permit would have to return to their country the moment they lose their jobs,” Schembri said, adding that work permits were not going to be renewed.

At the risk of stirring some controversy, he said, the priority was safeguarding the Maltese people and their jobs.