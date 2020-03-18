Social measures should be put into place to protect workers and the most vulnerable, Moviment Graffitti says

Social measures should be put into place to ensure the health and safety of workers and the most vulnerable, Moviment Graffitti said.

In a statement, the NGO said it welcomed Prime Minister Robert Abela’s statement where he claimed that workers should not carry the burden of the coronavirus crisis. Moviment Graffitti said it, therefore, believed that positive measures should be put into place by the government to support workers and those who have the “least resources in society.”

Moviment Graffitti said that workers should be helped when it comes to precarious contracts. “The worst hit by the decline in economic activity are workers on contracts which do not guarantee fixed hours of work and those self-employed persons who live from hand to mouth. Many of these have ended up without any income, or with very low income. There should be a system in place where these persons will be temporarily eligible to receive unemployment benefits.”

The NGO said that measures need to be put into place regarding loan repayments. It said that the state should introduce a measure wherein those who have bank loans, including home and businesses-related loans, would be allowed to postpone payments due to the bank.

Moviment Graffitti also said that an interest-free loan fund for companies should be set up. “There should be a Government fund offering interest-free loans to private companies, especially so that these will be able to pay their employees.” The NGO said that these funds should be paid back slowly to the government without interest once the economy started picking up again.

"While it is commendable for the Government to help businesses during this difficult moment, it is not right that companies, which until a few days ago were making huge profits, expect the people to carry the burden as soon as their profits temporarily decline. It is not fair that their profits remain private, while their losses become shared by the public,” Moviment Graffitti said.

The NGO has also called for there to be a temporary moratorium on worker redundancies. “This is a time for solidarity, not a time for workers to be laid off after being used.”

Lastly, Moviment Graffitti said that the government should put into place special leave entitlement for workers who are constrained to live in quarantine. “This special leave should also be applicable in the eventuality of a national lockdown. Half of this leave should be deducted from workers’ sick leave entitlement, while the other half should be special leave with pay, partly subsidised by the Government and partly paid by employers.”