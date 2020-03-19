Chris Fearne appeals for EU help on illegal immigration during Covid-19 crisis

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has appealed to EU member states for help and cooperation on illegal immigration during the Covid-19 crisis.

“The challenges of illegal immigration, now more than ever, cannot be carried by a single country or by very few nations, especially countries which already have strained health systems due to the Covid-19 crisis,” Fearne said.

In a teleconference with European Home Affairs Ministers, Fearne appealed for solidarity between the member states.

“While we believe that nobody should be allowed to die, now is time for full cooperation between the member states,” he said, adding that EU financial resources should be mobilised to help Malta and its health sector better fight the epidemic.

He insisted on a joint procurement for protective garments, ventilators and, eventually, a vaccine.