[LIVE] Superintendence of Public Health delivers Covid-19 updates
Follow us live as Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci delivers updates of new cases of Covid-19 in Malta
12:04 Another is a 35-year-old Maltese man who came back from Brussels on 15 March. He submitted himself to mandatory quarantine. David Hudson
12:04 Another case is a 33-year-old Spanish man, resident in Malta. He came back to Malta from Madrid on 9 March. He was swabbed when he alerted health authorities. He went to work for a short time on 10 March, two days before he developed symptoms. A risk assessment at his workplace was carried out but the risk is low, Gauci says. David Hudson
12:03 A Maltese man of 29 years old was in England until 15 March. He developed symptoms on 15 March: cough, fever and shortness of breath. When he came back to Malta, he stayed in mandatory quarantine. David Hudson
12:02 One positive case was a 56-year-old Maltese woman. Her relative came from Brussels. Another six persons that came into contact with the woman have been placed in mandatory quarantine. David Hudson
12:02 785 other swabs carried out at Mater Dei resulted all negative. David Hudson
12:01 Swabbing has been taking place constantly. Yesterday, health authorities, 300 swabs have been carried out. Five positive cases were found. This brings the total to 53 cases. David Hudson
12:00 The Superintendent of Public Health will be delivering her daily briefing at noon.
Prof. Charmaine Gauci will deliver her daily press briefing on the local coronavirus cases at noon.
