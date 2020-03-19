menu

Coronavirus: No establishments found in breach of closure order

The Malta Tourism Authority says it will issue fines of €3,000 for each and every occasion that the order for closure of public places is breached

david_hudson
19 March 2020, 3:43pm
by David Hudson
The Malta Tourism Authority carried out inspections between 17 and 18 March in various localities
The Malta Tourism Authority carried out inspections between 17 and 18 March in various localities

The Tourism Ministry said that no establishments breached the order of closure that was published by the government in a legal notice on Wednesday.

As of midnight, between Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 March, inspections were carried out in various localities, including Sliema, St Julian’s, Gżira, Msida, St Paul’s Bay, Buġibba, Marsascala, Fgura, Valletta, and Floriana, by officers from Malta Tourism Authority’s Compliance & Regulatory Directorate. 

The authority said it would start issuing fines equivalent to €3,000 for each and every occasion that the order for closure of places open to the public is breached.

Some establishments that were open during inspection did not welcome walk-ins but were open for business only to provide deliveries at home.

“Just as MTA was committed over the past few years to bring record numbers of visitors, we are again committed to work hand on hand with the relevant authorities to ensure that no breaches of the public health regulations occur. By ensuring compliance, we will be doing our part to safeguard the wellbeing of the public and to a speedy return to normal operations for our industry,” MTA CEO, Johann Buttigieg said.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli urged the general public not to group outside establishments providing takeaway or delivery services.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Coronavirus: No establishments found in breach of closure order
National

Coronavirus: No establishments found in breach of closure order
David Hudson
Man fined €9,000 for breaching mandatory quarantine five times
National

Man fined €9,000 for breaching mandatory quarantine five times
David Hudson
Air Malta will start operating ‘lifeline schedule’ flights to London, Paris, Brussels
National

Air Malta will start operating ‘lifeline schedule’ flights to London, Paris, Brussels
David Hudson
Coronavirus: Restaurants and bars won’t last more than three weeks with new measures
National

Coronavirus: Restaurants and bars won’t last more than three weeks with new measures
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.