Coronavirus: No establishments found in breach of closure order

The Tourism Ministry said that no establishments breached the order of closure that was published by the government in a legal notice on Wednesday.

As of midnight, between Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 March, inspections were carried out in various localities, including Sliema, St Julian’s, Gżira, Msida, St Paul’s Bay, Buġibba, Marsascala, Fgura, Valletta, and Floriana, by officers from Malta Tourism Authority’s Compliance & Regulatory Directorate.

The authority said it would start issuing fines equivalent to €3,000 for each and every occasion that the order for closure of places open to the public is breached.

Some establishments that were open during inspection did not welcome walk-ins but were open for business only to provide deliveries at home.

“Just as MTA was committed over the past few years to bring record numbers of visitors, we are again committed to work hand on hand with the relevant authorities to ensure that no breaches of the public health regulations occur. By ensuring compliance, we will be doing our part to safeguard the wellbeing of the public and to a speedy return to normal operations for our industry,” MTA CEO, Johann Buttigieg said.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli urged the general public not to group outside establishments providing takeaway or delivery services.