Malta withdraws Mater Dei concrete case, UN tribunal says waiver exonerates Skanska

The Maltese government has withdrawn a claim against a Swedish construction company whose works at Mater Dei Hospital were vitiated by inferior quality of concrete.

The case was withdrawn after Malta filed its claim against Skanska at the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law.

The UNCITL ruled hat a waiver freed Skasnka from liability over the defective concrete.

MaltaToday had already reported that it would be next to impossible for the government to recover any damages for the shortcomings in the quality of cement used in constructing Mater Dei Hospital.

On 19 February, 2009, the Foundation for Medical Services signed away on a contract any claims or disputes that could be raised against Swedish construction giant Skanska – which built Mater Dei – as well as local and foreign architects and engineers, cement suppliers, and logistical service companies for faulty or defective works at the hospital.

Exoneration by the Foundation for Medical Services effectively made it very difficult for the government to seek any compensation or to hold anyone responsible for negligence.

Extracts of the contract stated: “Except as explicitly stated in this Project Closure Agreement, the parties will not be liable whatsoever for all and any further, past, present or future concerns, claims or disputes that the parties may have in respect of the Amended Main Agreement and each Party waives with binding effect all its rights in relation to the Amended Main Agreement except in relation to those rights explicitly stated in this Project Closure Agreement.”

The Project Closure Agreement defined specifically the claims that were being made by Skanska and the government.

No reference was made to the quality of the cement or concrete used at the hospital or to any other design and construction deficiency.

Mater Dei damages

Independent technical consultants ARUP had confirmed that the Accident and Emergency Department was constructed with inferior quality cement. In some cases, they said that the cement work placed certain parts of the hospital in a very vulnerable status if certain seismic activities were to occur in the area.

The FMS contract with Skanksa had been signed off by architect Paul Camilleri on behalf of the Foundation for Medical Services (FMS) in 2009.

At the time, the acting CEO of the FMS was Brian St John, who took up his post in September 2008 after leaving Lawrence Gonzi’s secretariat. For some time he served as CEO to the Nationalist party.

Arup’s inspection gave assurance that the A&E building was currently structurally sound to safely function on an ongoing operational basis. Independent concrete core tests identified that the samples included both hard and softer limestone aggregate, with high porosity and high levels of carbonation.

The hospital blocks were designed to have a concrete cube strength of 30 megapascals (MPa). Yet the A&E block was found to have a concrete strength of only 18 MPa, while that of Block D only hit 23 MPa.