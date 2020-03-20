menu

Coronavirus: Driving licences will not be renewed, but holders still allowed to drive

Driving licences expiring from March onwards will not be renewed until further notice, but holders will still be permitted to drive

karl_azzopardi
20 March 2020, 2:09pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Drivers will not be required to renew their driving licenses for the time being, Transport Malta has said
Transport Malta has issued new procedures for the renewal of driving licences in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agency said that licences expiring from March onwards will not be renewed, until further notice, but that holders will still be allowed to drive their vehicles on their old licence until the situation stabilises.

“Transport Malta is adopting this measure, following consultation with the health authorities, to avoid adding to the load on doctors and clinics, who would need to issue medical certificates for drivers having to leave their homes to renew their licence,” Transport Malta said.

Renewal notices will also not be issued until further notice, it said.

Last week Transport Malta said that while vehicle road licences will also remain valid, without the need for renewal during at the moment, the need for all drivers to be covered by a valid insurance policy remains.

The transport agency had also said that there will also be no need for a vehicles to undergo VRT tests to extend their licence until further notice.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
