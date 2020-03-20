Coronavirus: Bank of Valletta closes Ibraġġ branch after staff member falls ill

Bank of Valletta shut its Ibraġġ branch on Friday after an employee fell ill and has been tested for Covid-19.

The bank said in a statement on Friday night that the employee was still waiting for the test results and as a precautionary measure all employees at the branch have been put in quarantine.

“The bank is liaising with the health authorities on a regular basis and shall be taking all the necessary measures in the best interest of customers and staff,” the bank said.

It added that this “temporary measure” was affecting operations only at the Ibraġġ branch and all measures will be taken to reopen it “as soon as it is deemed safe to do so”.

Minimum cash withdrawal from branches

Meanwhile, BOV has also announced that with effect from 23 March it will be introducing a minimum cash withdrawal amount from its branch outlets to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

The bank said that customers visiting its branches to withdraw cash from the cashier will only be able to withdraw from €500 upwards.

The bank urged its customers to use its extensive ATM network to withdraw cash.

Customers who hold BOV accounts but do not have a Cashlink Card can still withdraw cash from cashiers but are being urged to apply for their free card.

The bank said this measure was intended to minimise the contact between employees and customers.

The bank said it sanitises its ATMs on a regular basis, however it urged customers to protect themselves and others by taking their own sanitising precautions before and after usage of ATMs.