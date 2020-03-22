[WATCH] Coronavirus: Education Minister reaches out to children with classroom video

Standing in an empty classroom, Education Minister Owen Bonnici has taken to Facebook with a message of encouragement for schoolchildren locked up at home.

Asking children to wash their hands, eat well and stay at home, Bonnici acknowledges the disruption the coronavirus has brought to their daily life.

However, he urges children to use the internet to access school resources and stay in touch with friends and family.

Bonnici said that children who have difficulty in accessing online resources, and those on Scheme 9 – children from difficult social backgrounds who are given a meal at school - can call on 25981000 to seek help.