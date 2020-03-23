Coronavirus lockdown turns abuse victims into prisoners in their own home

For women who are experiencing domestic violence, mandatory lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19 have trapped them in their homes with their abusers, isolated from the people and the resources that could help them.

Lara Dimitrijevic from the Women’s Rights Foundation warned that women have been experiencing an increased level of abuse due to the partial lockdown in Malta. “Women are reporting a greater level of physical and sexual abuse, due to the fact that they are now trapped with their perpetrator 24/7 as if they were prisoners.”

From Europe to Asia, millions of people have been placed under lockdown, as the coronavirus infects more than 246,020 people. One out of three women in the world experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, according to the World Health Organization, making it “the most widespread but among the least reported human rights abuses”.

Dimitrijevic said the situation was already at its breaking point before the outbreak. In the first month of 2020 alone, six domestic violence victims were admitted to Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency room. In 2017, 23 victims of domestic violence were admitted to hospital.

However, worryingly, the number of cases more than doubled in 2018 to 48 and increased further last year to 64. Between January and June 2019, a total of 1,184 domestic violence cases were being worked on by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Domestic violence was pushed to the forefront once again, after Chantelle Chetcuti, a 34-year-old mother of two was murdered by her ex-partner in a brutal knife attack. The man, Justin Borg, has been charged in court after giving himself up to the police.

“Imagine how much harder it is to be living in constant fear in your own home. A place that is meant to be your sanctuary is now, more than ever, a complete prison. If anyone is experiencing domestic abuse, do seek help,” Dimitrijevic said.

Dimitrijevic highlighted that it was important for victims to be in a safe environment before calling the police for assistance. “Following an evaluation of the situation, they can apply for a temporary protection order or even the arrest of the aggressor.”

She said that persons who are still unsure may take the opportunity to inform themselves about their needs and rights. “Victims can also reach out by contacting Woman’s Rights Foundation on 7970-8615 or send us a private message to our Facebook page.”

Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement community organiser Alex Caruana urged for a “collective approach” towards domestic violence. Caruana said that it was important for everyone in the community to take responsibility and come forward and report domestic violence.

“For most of us staying at home may come as a relief, but for a number of people, this period will be harder, because they are now with the perpetrator all the time. It is also important for us not to fall into the trap of thinking domestic violence affects women alone, as men can also fall victim to domestic violence,” Caruana said.

Caruana stressed that extra importance should be given to the neighbours of victims. “Neighbours who hear suspicious shouting or witness violent outbursts need to take responsibility and report the abuse, either by calling the police or dialling 179. The fallout of the virus will be a long struggle for every one of us, but it’ll be even harder on victims of domestic abuse,” Caruana said.

He also stressed that while the majority of domestic abuse occurs between heterosexual couples it was important to remember that other forms of abuse were also bound to increase due to the situation.

“I would like to stress that while violence occurs mainly between heterosexual couples, same-sex couples are sadly not exempt from it. Then there’s also violence towards children to think about. We must not forget that a number of children from abusive households would view school as their refuge, a safe space. Now, they will be forced to stay home with their abusers.”