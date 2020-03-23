Planning Authority summons meeting despite Covid-19 emergency

Planning Authority board members were baffled after they were called for a meeting to decide on two high-rise projects despite a ban on gatherings because of the coronavirus.

The board meeting was called for Thursday despite the PA having decided last week to suspend all executive council, planning board and planning commission meetings.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to discuss and decide on a 14-storey tower in Ta’ Xbiex proposed by Michael Stivala and an 18-storey MIDI development in Tigne. It also had to decide on the sanctioning of two major excavations by J. Portelli Projects in Qawra.

Environmentalist Claire Bonello said the decision was unfair to the public and objectors, in view of growing health concerns on the spread of Covid-19.

“It is totally unfair on the board members who may have underlying conditions which may prejudice their health, the professionals who have to choose between representing their clients or putting their health (and that of their family) in jeopardy,” Bonello wrote in a letter asking the PA to stop the meeting.

“While the public is being asked to avoid non-essential outings, the PA is doing this.

Staggering the hearings and keeping a certain distance between participants is not an appropriate precaution - when the health authorities are prohibiting even outdoor gatherings,” she said.

MaltaToday is still awaiting a reply from the Planning Authority on whether the meeting will really take place or whether this was a bureaucratic mistake.

In a previous board meeting on an application to sanction the illegal excavations in Qawra board chairman Vince Cassar had expressed his intention to vote against the recommendation of the Planning Directorate to sanction the illegal works in Triq it-Tamar, a project proposed by Daniel Refalo and Chloe Portelli, on behalf of J. Portelli projects.

Cassar had insisted that it was totally unacceptable that illegal excavations were carried out on site. Such irresponsibility, he had said, may lead to tragic accidents.

Prof. Victor Axiak and Simone Mousu also expressed their intention to vote against the recommendation of the Planning Directorate for the same reason indicated by the chairman.