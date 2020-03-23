[LIVE] Coronavirus: 17 new cases brings total to 107, all are stable

menu

[LIVE] Coronavirus: Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci briefing at 12:30pm

Join us live for the daily briefing delivered by Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci at 12:30pm

laura_calleja
23 March 2020, 11:40am
by Laura Calleja
Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci
Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci will be providing the latest updates on Covid-19 at 12:30 pm.

The media will be briefed with the latest updates on the number of coronavirus cases in Malta.

The number of coronavirus cases registered on Sunday was 17, bringing the total up to 90.

Of the 90 cases, 60 patients were recovering at home, while two healed and were no longer positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that from Monday morning all non-essential retail outlets will be closed and non-essential services will be stopped. All public meetings and gatherings will also be prohibited.

Amongst the retail outlets affected by this ban are clothes shops, toy shops and household good shops.

