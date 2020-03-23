Expectant mothers fearing Covid-19 urged to deliver in hospital: 'It's the safest place to have a baby during these extraordinary times'

Mater Dei Hospital has taken several measures to deal with pregnant Covid-19 patients as gynaecologists urge expectant mothers to deliver in hospital.

The Malta College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said steps have been taken to reduce transmission of the virus.

Pregnant women who are positive to the coronavirus or are suspected of being positive and require hospitalisation will be placed in wards specifically equipped for these cases, the doctors said.

Women in labour or women who require close monitoring will be placed in a cordoned off section of the central delivery suite. These measures will ensure that there will not be proximity between the positive and negative patients.

Doctors caring for positive patients will be protected by personal protective equipment (PPE) and adopt procedures to ensure they will not be able to transmit the infection to others.

Announcing the new measures, the Malta College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (MCOG) pointed out that to date there is no clear evidence of an increased risk for pregnant women and their babies who suffer from this infection, although more evidence is needed.

MCOG said that the initial cases of Covid-19 positive women in China were delivered by Caesarean section however this was mostly done because of a deteriorating maternal condition or for obstetric reasons.

“If, however, the mother is stable there is an emerging consensus to allow a normal delivery unless otherwise indicated. The final decision as always will rest with a candid discussion between the patient and her obstetrician,” the College said.

Patients who are positive or suspected to be positive with Covid-19 will be cared for in a designated area until ready for discharge.

Babies born to mothers who are Covid-19 positive will need to be nursed separately for 14 days. The new-born will be looked after by the paediatric infectious disease team.

Once discharged, the patient will need to stay at home and observe the regulations made by the Department of Public Health.

Issues of overcrowding at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Out-Patients clinic have been resolved and only those few patients who really need to be there are there, said MCOG.

The College is encouraging all pregnant patients to continue to attend for their blood and ultrasound appointments, as well as visits.

All emergency gynaecology patients are to attend A&E. Those suspected of being Covid-19 positive will be seen to in a specially designated area to avoid them coming into contact with staff or patients.

All non-urgent gynaecology surgery is currently on hold. These patients have been recorded on a database and a new appointment will be sent in due course.

“The MCOG is confident that with all the measures that have been put into place and the protocols that have been introduced, MDH still represents the safest place for one to have a baby during these extraordinary times,” the statement concluded.

All pregnant women who for some reason or other feel they need to go to Delivery Suite should call 25455176/5180 before they do so. The Central Delivery Suite is open 24/7 and entrance to this unit is through the daycare unit on University side of Mater Dei Hospital.