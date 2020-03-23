Updated | Accident in Sliema construction site mistaken for building collapse

Fortina Investments have said that a reported incident at its construction site was the result of a “burst elbow” connected to a cement crane distributor.

In a statement reacting to “incorrect media reports”, Fortina said that no surrounding buildings or workers were in any danger when the incident occurred.

Contacted by MaltaToday, police had confirmed that reports of a building collapse in Sliema were untrue.

Police said no one was injured in the accident, which was mistaken by neighbours as a building collapse.

Reports of a building collapse were making the rounds on social media and certain news portals.

Workers on the construction site had told MaltaToday it was residents in the neighbouring areas that reported a collapse, which led the Civil Protection Department and the police to deploy people on site to no avail.