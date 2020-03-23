Coronavirus: Bank of Valletta to temporarily shut eight branches

Eight Bank of Valletta branches will be shut down from tomorrow as the bank steps up efforts to minimise contact between its staff and customers.

The branches affected by the closure are those in Bormla, Fgura, Fleur de Lys, Marsaxlokk, Msida, Qormi, Skyparks and Xewkija.

BOV also announced new opening times for its other branches. Branches will now open between 9am and 12pm between Monday and Saturday.

BOV said that its ATM network will continue operating normally, even in those branches that have been closed.

It said customers who have safe deposit lockers in the closed branches should call the customer service centre for an appointment.

Clients who require services from these branches other than cash withdrawals, are asked to send an email on [email protected] or phone on 22753500 between Monday and Friday between 8am and 4pm.

BOV had already announced last week that cash withdrawals from their respective branches of less than €500 will not be allowed.

The bank is trying to push its customers to use electronic means to access their money at a time when country-wide restrictions on are being introduced to limit the spread of the coronavirus.