Government wants to build makeshift hospital for 90 patients in eight weeks

The Ministry for Health has issued a call for offers of purchase, delivery, and installation of a prefabricated hospital that is capable of catering for over 90 patients.

In a call published by the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit, the ministry said that the sole award criterion will be the price. The contract will be awarded to the tenderer submitting the cheapest price offer that also satisfies the administrative and technical criteria.

The request for participation lasts for three days as the call ends on Thursday at noon — the call says that the hospital must be completed within eight weeks from the confirmation of the order. All interest parties must submit clarification requests by Tuesday at noon.

The hospital must include:

• 1 Triage Area

• 1 Emergency Room Clinic Unit

• 2 Inpatient High Dependency Ward Unit equipped with a minimum of 24 beds, 24 patient monitors and 12 ventilators. ( One Ventilator per 2 beds )

• 6 Intensive Care Unit equipped with 60 beds, 60 patient monitors and 45 ventilators.

• 1 Doctor’s Room Unit

• 1 Medical Staff Room Unit

• 1 X-Ray Room

• 1 Central Sterilisation Room

• 1 Pharmacy Unit

• 1 Storage Room

• 6 Field Latrine – Ablution

• 1 Laboratory Unit

• 1 Mortuary Unit

• 1 Kitchen capable of supporting 120 medical staff

• 1 Dining Hall Unit

• 2 Generators. Each Generator capable of supporting all Hospital Operations and one as redundancy.

• 1 Laundry Unit equipped with 2 x 20Kg Industrial Washing Machines and 2 x 20Kg Tumble Dryers

• 1 Dishwashing Unit

• 1 Technical Support Unit

• 1 ICT Unit

• 1 Oxygen Filling Station

• 1 Water Tank Unit

• 1 Cold Storage Unit

• The Hospital must be fully Air Conditioned and equipped with HEPA Filters (Class 5)

The novel pandemic, Covid-19, is not mentioned within the call but other countries, including China (where the deadly virus originated), issued similar calls in the past to build pre-fabricated structures in a short amount of time that could cater for incoming Covid-19 cases without compromising other patients afflicted with different ailments.