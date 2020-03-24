[WATCH] Coronavirus: Cardiologist gives simple explanation of what ‘flattening the curve’ means

We’ve heard it many times being said that the important thing is to “flatten the curve” when combatting the spread of the coronavirus.

But what does it really mean? Well, one specialist cardiologist working at Mater Dei Hospital has put up this very simple video explanation to show why this is important.

Melanie Zammit Burg appeals for cooperation with the public health authorities and urges people to obey social distancing rules by staying at home as much as possible.

Flattening the curve means controlling the spread of the coronavirus over a longer period of time, to allow the health services to cope with new cases.

This will avoid the health services from being overwhelmed by a sudden rise of cases.