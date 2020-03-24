Tenner for charity keeps restaurants busy in coronavirus shutdown

A young professionals’ NGO that works on developing future leaders has launched a funding initiative to support the catering industry.

JCI Malta launched its project ‘Buy a Meal’ to support local SMEs in the catering and hospitality industry during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, while also helping the more vulnerable in society.

“This project is aimed towards those people who want to help during the pandemic, and beyond, but might not know what they can do,” said Markus Behmann, JCI Malta president.

‘Buy a Meal’ is a presented as a straightforward and simple solution to help two sectors of society with as little as €10, according to Behmann. By visiting JCI’s website patrons can choose how many meals they want to buy, pay online, so the meals are ordered from restaurants at random and delivered to those who need it, in keeping with all the necessary hygiene procedures.

“Through this concept people will be helping those smaller businesses who are experiencing a decline in their business since being forced to close their doors, while also helping the less fortunate during this pandemic. Furthermore there is also the opportunity for employment during these meagre times should restaurants wish to set up or expand their delivery service,” Behmann said.

“We invite local restaurants and eateries who are interested in being part of this project to sign up on our website https://www.jci.org.mt/support-local/buy-a-meal and we encourage people to get behind this project and offer their support to those who don’t have resources and benefits available.”