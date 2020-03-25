Minister, PM to forfeit one month’s salary as coronavirus threatens Maltese wages

Malta’s tourism minister Julia Farrugia-Portelli has announced she will forfeit a month’s salary in solidarity with workers affected by pay-cuts and layoffs.

Farrugia-Portelli said she was following the example of Malta prime minister Robert Abela, who yesterday announced a series of stimulus measures designed to pay workers up to €800 of their wages, in a bid to prevent layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a time of solidarity,” said Farrugia-Portelli. “The package announced by Abela rewards the hard work of the Maltese and their employers. Every cent this country has saved is borne out of hard work.”

Farrugia-Portelli said tourism workers will be paid €800 a month, a bill costed at €44 million for the State, which would mean a €23 increase over the minimum wage. “For those who earn more than this, employers are being asked to do their part to ensure they send workers home with €1,200.”