Find out which coronavirus wage supplement applies for your company or activity

Malta Enterprise has released two lists with details of sectors and companies that are to benefit from the coronavirus wage supplement.

The first list (Annex A) is for those sectors that will benefit from the full five-day week government wage payment at €800 per month per employee.

The second list (Annex B) is for those sectors that will benefit from one day per week government wage payment based on a monthly €800.

Annex A sectors were the hardest hit by the crisis and include hotels, restaurants and retail outlets that were forced to shut as a result of public health measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Annex B sectors are deemed to have taken a hit but are not in the same predicament as other businesses. These will benefit from a monthly payment of €160 per employee, equivalent to one day per week.

All incentives apply to workers and self-employed. Part-time workers in Annex A sectors will receive a monthly €500.

Full information can be obtained from Malta Enterprise's website.

Check out which sector your business falls in:

Downloadable Files Annex A critical sectors

