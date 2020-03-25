Isolated showers to dominate the rest of the week, as Met Office puts out gale force wind warning

Gale force winds have been battering the eastern and south eastern coasts as Malta expects to have rainy weather for the rest of the week.

The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport issued a gale force wind warning on Wednesday morning as the islands woke up to stormy weather.

Temperature is expected to record a high of 17°C and low of 11°C today, with wind registering between force six and seven. The strong winds are expected to subside and drop to around force four by the evening.

Thursday is expected to bring weather in the same vein, with isolated showers and temperatures of 15°C and lows of 11°C. The wind is expected to be between force four and five.

By Friday, the wind begins to settle somewhat, but the rain will continue to be present throughout the day with isolated showers, with temperatures of 17°C and lows of 11°C.

Saturday, follows, on the same cycle with isolated showers and temperatures of 17°C and lows of 11°C with wind force between three and four.

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures of 17°C and lows of 11°C and wind force between three and four with the potential of it increasing to force five during the night.