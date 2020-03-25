Coronavirus swabbing centres opened at Luxol Grounds and Xewkija heliport

Two new swabbing centres for the coronavirus have been opened at the Luxol Grounds in Pembroke and the Xewkija heliport in Gozo.

The hubs will help carry out more tests to identify those people who have contracted the virus and thus curb the contagion.

The two hubs will operate from Monday to Sunday between 8:00am and 8:00pm.

Malta now has three swabbing centres. The first swabbing centre was opened at Hal Farrug in the outskirts of Luqa.

People have also been reminded to call 111 if they develop symptoms of the virus. People have been told not to visit the hubs without an appointment as they will not been allowed in.

Anyone who has been instructed by the health authorities to go to the swabbing centre has been told not to use public transport, taxis or go on foot.

