menu

Coronavirus swabbing centres opened at Luxol Grounds and Xewkija heliport

Two new coronavirus swabbing centres will help in limiting the spread of the contagion

karl_azzopardi
25 March 2020, 6:05pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Doctors demonstrate the new swabbing procedure at the new Hal Farrug Centre
Doctors demonstrate the new swabbing procedure at the new Hal Farrug Centre

Two new swabbing centres for the coronavirus have been opened at the Luxol Grounds in Pembroke and the Xewkija heliport in Gozo.

The hubs will help carry out more tests to identify those people who have contracted the virus and thus curb the contagion.

The two hubs will operate from Monday to Sunday between 8:00am and 8:00pm.

Malta now has three swabbing centres. The first swabbing centre was opened at Hal Farrug in the outskirts of Luqa.

People have also been reminded to call 111 if they develop symptoms of the virus. People have been told not to visit the hubs without an appointment as they will not been allowed in.

Anyone who has been instructed by the health authorities to go to the swabbing centre has been told not to use public transport, taxis or go on foot.

READ ALSO: Health authorities open new swabbing centre in Luqa

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Coronavirus swabbing centres opened at Luxol Grounds and Xewkija heliport
National

Coronavirus swabbing centres opened at Luxol Grounds and Xewkija heliport
Karl Azzopardi
Coronavirus: Central Bank steps in with directive to ease cheque deposits for people who cannot leave home because of health restrictions
National

Coronavirus: Central Bank steps in with directive to ease cheque deposits for people who cannot leave home because of health restrictions
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Coronavirus: Archbishop appeals for obedience of festa directives
National

[WATCH] Coronavirus: Archbishop appeals for obedience of festa directives
David Hudson
Auditor General questions regularity of ITS land transfer to DB group
National

Auditor General questions regularity of ITS land transfer to DB group
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.