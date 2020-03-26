Social welfare agency CEO takes 10% pay cut in view of coronavirus crisis

The chief executive of the government’s social welfare agency, Alfred Grixti, will take a 10% cut in his basic salary and disturbance allowance as the country faces an economic crisis.

Grixti said on Facebook that in view of the precarious situation the country faced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, he was taking a 10% pay cut from his public-sector wage, which is pegged at salary scale 2.

Grixti said that he will give up part of his salary for as long as the crisis lasts and urged other CEOs in the public and private sectors to do likewise.

Grixti heads the Foundation for Social Welfare Services.

Public sector employees have been shielded from the coronavirus crisis since government will continue guaranteeing their wages.

However, thousands of people in the private sector risk job losses as businesses grind to a complete halt.

Government’s economic aid package on Tuesday will be sustaining around 60,000 workers and self-employed in critical sectors with €800 per month per employee but more than 100,000 workers in other sectors hard-hit by the crisis have been excluded from this measure.