Coronavirus: Italian truckers with imported merchandise not observing quarantine

david_hudson
26 March 2020, 11:42pm
by David Hudson
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Italian truckers carrying imported merchandise are not observing the mandatory quarantine rules according to multiple reports received by MaltaToday.

Carriers of merchandise that come over to Malta through the Sicily-Malta catamaran and the Grimaldi Lines are not confining themselves to their vehicles and are remaining in contact with individuals in Malta.

Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, told MaltaToday that the quarantine rule also applies to Italian distributors who bring produce and other material to the country.

The mandatory 14-day quarantine rule is imposed on anyone travelling to Malta with breaches fined with €10,000 per day. This has increased from the initial €1,000 and the following €3,000 after police spot checks found a number of breaches.

“Anyone who comes to Malta, irrespective of where they’re coming from and for what reason, need to quarantine themselves for 14 days. Failure to do so will result in hefty fines.

“Drivers who come here with merchandise—and it’s important that it keeps coming—are also subject to the quarantine. We are conducting various checks. Drivers are only allowed to leave quarantine if they’re returning home,” Gauci said.

Italy has a total of 69,176 known cases of Covid-19, with the highest number of active cases in the world. 6,820 people have died since the infection has spread in Italy.

Malta has reported five new cases on Thursday at a total of 134 cases, two of whom have recovered. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
