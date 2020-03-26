Coronavirus: Deputy Prime Minister to announce more restrictive measures

Government is expected to announce more public restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne will be delivering a press conference at 5:30pm. This follows a government announcement earlier that from Monday it will be closing all its social security district offices and customer care centres across Malta and Gozo.

Malta has, so far, registered a total of 134 coronavirus cases. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci today announced five new cases overnight.

Two people have healed completely and the rest are doing well. A man who is recovering at Mater Dei Hospital's Intensive Therapy Unit has improved.