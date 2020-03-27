Coronavirus: Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci will deliver daily briefing at 12:30pm

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci will be providing the latest updates surrounding Covid-19 at 12:30 pm.

The media will be briefed at the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Directorate situated in Gwardamangia.

On Thursday 5 new cases of Coronavirus were registered, bringing the total to 134.

Three of the new cases were contracted abroad and two were local transmission. The 61-year-old who was recovering at the hospital's Intensive Therapy Unit has improved and is doing well, Gauci said.

Malta has, so far, not registered any deaths.

Health Minister Chris Fearne put into place new measures that would force elderly people over 65 and people below that age who fall in health-related vulnerable groups to stay at home as part of a partial lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

