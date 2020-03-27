menu

[WATCH] Delay in closing borders caused 20 more cases of coronavirus, PN health spokesperson says

PN MP Stephen Spiteri points out that the party had been insisting on the closure of Malta’s borders for several weeks before this took place

matthew_agius
27 March 2020, 3:44pm
by Matthew Agius
PN Health Spokesperson Stephen Spiteri addressing a press conference this morning
PN Health Spokesperson Stephen Spiteri addressing a press conference this morning

Malta gained nothing except 20 cases of Covid-19 by failing to close its borders upon the emergence of the pandemic, according to the Nationalist Party’s health spokesperson Stephen Spiteri.

"The government closed the borders too late," Spiteri said, insisting that the virus was not just a health issue but a social and political one too.

The PN had been insisting on the closure of Malta’s borders for several weeks before this took place, he lamented.

"Had the government closed the borders earlier... we would have 20 less positive cases… I think closing borders was a decision taken late and which was of no benefit, as we haven’t got any full hotels or any new tourists as a result," he said on Friday.

Drastic measures are needed to prevent the collapse of our healthcare system, Spiteri said.

Partial lockdowns should have happened much earlier in order to protect the elderly, he added. It was worrying to see people still using public transport and working in factories, opining that not enough was being done to stop the pandemic from infecting large numbers of people in Malta.

PN MP Mario Galea warned that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a spike in suicides and mental health problems. “A crisis intervention team should be set up and man a helpline. This is needed immediately,” he said. “We are in bereavement and have lost our certainty, our comfort zone.”

PN MP Maria Deguara slammed the government, claiming that it was failing to provide sufficient personal protective equipment to many doctors. Private doctors who were recently drafted in to help bolster overworked hospital doctors were not trained or given adequate safety equipment, she said. To add insult to injury, these draftee doctors were being given half the pay of government doctors doing the same work, Deguara alleged.

She also decried the lack of PPE at local health centres. Surgical masks and rubber gloves rinsed in surgical spirit are what many staff members were using, she said. Health centres must no longer be walk-in clinics, as people are queuing outside in close proximity to each other, Deguara argued, adding that an appointment system must be adopted instead.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in National
Coronavirus: If you need someone to talk to, the OASI Foundation is listening
National

Coronavirus: If you need someone to talk to, the OASI Foundation is listening
MaltaToday Staff
[WATCH] Delay in closing borders caused 20 more cases of coronavirus, PN health spokesperson says
National

[WATCH] Delay in closing borders caused 20 more cases of coronavirus, PN health spokesperson says
Matthew Agius
Coronavirus: Surgical face masks will not protect you from the virus
National

Coronavirus: Surgical face masks will not protect you from the virus
Kurt Sansone
Coronavirus: Elderly need community-level assistance, grandparents NGO says
National

Coronavirus: Elderly need community-level assistance, grandparents NGO says
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.