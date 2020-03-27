Coronavirus: If you need someone to talk to, the OASI Foundation is listening

With elderly people and many others going on lockdown, loneliness can be a big problem for some.

For others, trying times like these can be overwhelming. It could just be a bad day or an ongoing mental health problem.

In all these circumstances, you may need support – someone to talk to.

The OASI Foundation is asking those out there who need someone to talk to, to either call their number 21563333 or else send a message on their Facebook page and someone will call back.

“We know that sometimes it may be difficult to talk about one’s feelings. But in reality ‘a problem shared is a problem halved’ and you’ll probably feel better simply talking to someone. When you’re feeling down, it’s important that you are not struggling on your own. Just ask for some help. We are here to help,” the foundation said.