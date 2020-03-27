menu

Coronavirus: Car showrooms to close, mechanics to remain open

The measure will help in limiting the spread of Covid-19, Transport Malta said

karl_azzopardi
27 March 2020, 6:20pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Authorized car dealers have been ordered to close down by Transport Malta, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This measure will apply to show rooms which sell both new and second-hand vehicles.

Establishments selling ancillary products such as garages, sprayers, panel beaters and spare parts will remain open.

TM said that this measure will help in limiting the spread of coronavirus, following discussions with health authorities.

The measure will apply until further notice.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
