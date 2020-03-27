Coronavirus: Car showrooms to close, mechanics to remain open
The measure will help in limiting the spread of Covid-19, Transport Malta said
Authorized car dealers have been ordered to close down by Transport Malta, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This measure will apply to show rooms which sell both new and second-hand vehicles.
Establishments selling ancillary products such as garages, sprayers, panel beaters and spare parts will remain open.
TM said that this measure will help in limiting the spread of coronavirus, following discussions with health authorities.
The measure will apply until further notice.
