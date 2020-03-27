Coronavirus: Government lists exemptions for people affected by partial lockdown

The government has issued guidelines regarding the partial lockdown measures announced on Thursday.

Deputy PM Chris Fearne said yesterday that in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19, people aged over 65 and people who fall in health-related vulnerable groups will be forced to stay at home.

In a fact sheet published by the government, people considered as vulnerable are: insulin-dependent diabetics, patients on biologicals, patients on chemotherapy or who underwent such treatment in the past six months, patients who are immuno-suppressed such as those with transplants and HIV, people who undergo renal dialysis, pregnant women, patients who were admitted to hospital for some respiratory disease over the past year, anybody who had a heart condition in the past six months, all those who attend the heart failure clinic and people on oral steroids.

The government also announced particular exemptions for people affected by the measure.

People who are affected by the partial lockdown are exempted for medical appointments, to receive any medical care, for purchasing food and other necessities, as well as urgent and essential personal reasons.

Personal reasons include the need to attend work for necessary reasons for a limited time, to exercise the right to visit their children as ordered by court, to feed and care for animals not living at their household and to go to the bank.

People have been reminded to only leave their houses for the above-mentioned reasons, and have been urged to not take longer than needed.

The reasons for people who are affected by the partial lockdown to be completely exempted from the measure are those working in the health sector and those in management positions within sectors considered indispensable.

Instructions for people residing with individuals who fall under the above-mentioned categories were also issued.

They are allowed to go to work, buy essential products and to visit their children as stipulated by court.

