Expat care workers ask Fearne to be registered as nurses to join COVID-19 effort

A representative for over 300 expatriate nurses working inside the national health system has called on deputy prime minister and health minister Chris Fearne to fully utilise their services.

Aftab Prince told Fearne in a letter that over 300 foreign qualified nurses are currently employed as care workers, despite having nursing diplomas, and even graduate and post-graduate degrees.

However these foreign certifications have not yet been registered with the nursing council of Malta.

As Malta prepares to enrol 300 nurses from India to bolster nursing personnel, Prince asked Fearne that he utilises foreign care workers as nurses as well.

“As we are already working as care workers in the Malta healthcare system since years, we are well aware of the healthcare system [and] can even communicate in Maltese. The health ministry should give [us] the opportunity to utilise their services as a nurse instead of care worker,” Prince said.

He added that this would save time and money and minimise the chance of importance of the COVID-19 infection. The nurses from India will spend 14 days in quarantine in Malta during which time they will be trained on how to treat coronavirus patients and how to wear personal protective equipment.

“If the health ministry and council for the nurses consider giving flexibility in the nursing registration process… they can undergo for an interview for the English proficiency instead of IELTS or OET certificate that will speed up the process for the registration and the health system will have qualified nurses in a very short time.”

Prince said he would be willing to collect data from care worker staff to assist the health ministry. “We pray for Malta and the Maltese nation and we believe we will win the war against COVID-19.”